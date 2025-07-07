Egypt’s Role in Gaza Truce Talks Draws Scrutiny as Deal Hangs in Balance

As Israeli and Hamas negotiators circle a possible ceasefire, the question looming over the talks isn’t just about hostages or withdrawal—it’s about Egypt. In Keren Setton’s new piece for The Media Line, analysts argue that Cairo’s deeper involvement could be the missing link in efforts to secure Gaza’s postwar future and push Hamas out of power.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has headed to Washington to meet President Donald Trump, with ceasefire negotiations taking place in Qatar. The current proposal includes a 60-day truce and a phased hostage release, but Hamas wants guarantees that Israeli troops will withdraw from Gaza—something Netanyahu refuses to consider as long as Hamas remains in control. President Trump, meanwhile, is eyeing a bigger payoff: a regional normalization plan that could include Saudi Arabia.

But there’s a strategic gap, say critics: Israel hasn’t pushed hard enough for Egypt to step up. As Brig. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Nuriel puts it, “Israel has long made the mistake of not stressing the strong connection between Gaza and the Egyptians.”

The humanitarian situation in Gaza adds more pressure. Israel insists Hamas must not control aid distribution, while others warn that any lasting solution will require outside Arab involvement—a prospect made unlikely if Hamas stays in power.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza adds more pressure. Israel insists Hamas must not control aid distribution, while others warn that any lasting solution will require outside Arab involvement—a prospect made unlikely if Hamas stays in power.

With the death toll rising, hostages still in captivity, and regional stakes growing, this story is far from over.