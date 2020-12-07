Egypt’s Sisi Visits Macron Amid Human Rights Outcry

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived in France on Sunday and will meet with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, as Cairo’s leader faces growing criticism for alleged widespread violations of human rights. The two close allies are expected to discuss the Libyan conflict – which has attracted involvement by neighboring Egypt and other nations, as well as possible arms deals. Ahead of Sisi’s trip, a court last week released three activists of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, who were accused of terrorist activity after meeting with foreign diplomats. All the activists’ assets remain under a “temporary freeze” by the government, which has come under fire by activists around the world for its renewed crackdown against dissenting voices. While Macron did previously call out Egypt for the arrests, his government has been criticized for turning a blind eye toward its ally’s conduct. “The president … will obviously continue to express his positions on this subject,” a French official told reporters, noting that the release of the three activists was a “positive signal.”