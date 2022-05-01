The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Eid Mubarak From The Media Line!
Mideast Daily News
Eid al-Fitr
eid mubarak
Russo-Ukrainian War

Eid Mubarak From The Media Line!

The Media Line Staff
05/01/2022

The management and staff of The Media Line wish all of our Muslim readers a blessed Eid al-Fitr. 

The heartbreaking current violence in Palestine and Israel, as well as the ongoing political and military conflicts and humanitarian crises across the Middle East – in places like Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Afghanistan – can feel overwhelming. In addition, the Russian war on Ukraine is reverberating throughout the Middle East, bringing grain shortages, a flow of refugees, and a destabilization of relations with Russia.

But holidays should be times for reflection on what unites us in our common humanity – among other things, our obligation to increase understanding and reduce violence, injustice, and suffering among all people. 

That can only be done with knowledge and a sense of fairness, which on an international scale requires trusted, high-quality, independent, honest journalism. 

