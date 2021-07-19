Eid Mubarak From The Media Line

The management and staff of The Media Line wish our Muslim friends and colleagues an Eid Mubarak, a meaningful Eid Al-Adha feast. The holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an expression of his obedience to God. Sheep and cows are often slaughtered in celebration, and gifts are exchanged. The four-day festival begins on Monday evening. The Reuters news agency reports a slow livestock market in Gaza where the cleanup following 11 days of Hamas rockets and massive Israeli retaliation has left a major reconstruction job. The coronavirus pandemic has also placed a damper on Eid celebrations.