Eisenkot and Bennett Signal Partnership as Draft Exemption Fight Grows

Gabriel Colodro’s report turns a dry-sounding Basic Law into the opening shot of Israel’s next election fight: Torah study, military service, haredi draft exemptions, and the question of who carries the state when war keeps calling reservists back. The immediate trigger was Basic Law: Torah Study, which passed its first Knesset reading 63-53 despite opposition from four coalition lawmakers: Yuli Edelstein, Dan Illouz, Sharren Haskel, and Moshe Solomon. No opposition lawmaker supported it.

Former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, now positioning himself as a possible prime ministerial contender, called the bill a “draft-evasion law” and framed it as proof that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is putting political survival and haredi demands ahead of soldiers and reservists. The bill’s wording is brief, declaring Torah study a foundational value in Jewish heritage and the State of Israel. Critics say the purpose is larger: to shield the haredi exemption model from legal and political pressure.

The piece’s real power comes from the split-screen. On one side, Prof. Gideon Rahat of the Israel Democracy Institute and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem says the bill may invite the Supreme Court into the very question its sponsors want to keep out of court: who counts as a real Torah student? He also argues that the fight gives the opposition a rare unifying issue across left, right, and center.

On the other side, Eli Paley of the Haredi Institute for Public Affairs defends the bill as a technical tool meant to restore balance after decades of failed legal arrangements. He argues that the state cannot recruit haredim through sanctions and humiliation, and proposes broader integration into the security ecosystem rather than forcing young yeshiva students into unsuitable frameworks.

The political theater sharpens at the Herzliya Conference, where Naftali Bennett publicly signals future cooperation with Eisenkot. Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, Avigdor Liberman, and Yair Golan all seize on the bill as a symbol of unequal burden.

Read Colodro’s full article for the deeper question: whether this vote becomes only another coalition maneuver, or the issue that helps turn anger over military service into a post-Netanyahu political vehicle.