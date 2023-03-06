El Al Musters Staff To Fly Netanyahus to Official Visit to Italy

Israel’s flagship carrier El Al has found pilots to fly Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, to Italy for an official visit later this week, hours after his office put out a tender to other airlines to take over the job. Israeli media had reported that El Al pilots and attendants had declined to staff the flight, many in protest over the controversial judicial reforms currently being pushed through parliament. The said that whenever the prime minister travels abroad on a commercial flight, El Al puts out a tender for the crew, but had no takers from among its staff. Transportation Minister Miri Regev then opened the tender up to other airlines, including Arkia and Israir. El Al announced late Sunday night that it had found a pilot for the plane, and denying that the issue was political; rather saying that the difficulty was due to a shortage of pilots qualified to fly the larger Boeing 777 that the Netanyahus wanted to travel in. Other flights have been affected by the pilot shortage according to El Al. “Since its establishment, El Al has flown heads of state for important national missions and will continue to do so in the future, as it is required,” El Al said in a statement.