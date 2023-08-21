Employment Rates Rise in Israel’s Arab Community, Ministry Reports

Employment rates in Israel’s Arab community saw a noticeable increase in the first half of 2023, according to a statement released by the country’s Social Equality Ministry on Sunday. The employment rate among Arab Israeli women rose from 42.1% in the first half of 2022 to 44.7% during the same period this year. For men in the Arab community, the employment rate increased from 72.1% to 76.4% over the same time frame.

The ministry credited the positive trend to government programs focused on occupational orientation and professional and technological training. These initiatives were designed to boost literacy and Hebrew language skills and included the provision of grants to private companies as an incentive to employ individuals from the Arab community.

The rise in employment rates reflects a successful push toward greater social equality and integration within Israel, demonstrating the potential impact of targeted government programs.