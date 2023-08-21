Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Employment Rates Rise in Israel’s Arab Community, Ministry Reports
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Arab Israelis
employment rates
government programs
Literacy
Hebrew language

Employment Rates Rise in Israel’s Arab Community, Ministry Reports

Steven Ganot
08/21/2023

Employment rates in Israel’s Arab community saw a noticeable increase in the first half of 2023, according to a statement released by the country’s Social Equality Ministry on Sunday. The employment rate among Arab Israeli women rose from 42.1% in the first half of 2022 to 44.7% during the same period this year. For men in the Arab community, the employment rate increased from 72.1% to 76.4% over the same time frame.

The ministry credited the positive trend to government programs focused on occupational orientation and professional and technological training. These initiatives were designed to boost literacy and Hebrew language skills and included the provision of grants to private companies as an incentive to employ individuals from the Arab community.

The rise in employment rates reflects a successful push toward greater social equality and integration within Israel, demonstrating the potential impact of targeted government programs.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.