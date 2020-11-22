Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

End of Year Is Upon Us

Michael Friedson
11/22/2020

Thanksgiving is upon us; Hanukkah is weeks away; Christmas is around the corner.… It’s clearly time to renew our annual request to remember The Media Line in your end-of-year giving.

First and foremost, a huge “Thank you” to those of you who beat us to the punch by sending generous contributions to The Media Line before we could ask. And now that we are asking, we hope the rest of our core readers, viewers and listeners will follow suit.

No one needs us to tell them about the trials and tribulations COVID-19 has foisted upon us. The pandemic has caused all of us to suffer reductions in staff, revenue, and the overall ability to maintain our pre-coronavirus standards. At The Media Line, we’re very proud of the way our team has managed to maintain the quality journalism our readers are accustomed to, each member taking on additional responsibilities.

We are also grateful that we have been able to maintain the Press and Policy Student Program that is mentoring our next generation of journalists. It’s an area of our services that we simply, as a society, cannot afford to penalize.

And with the onset of a new administration we see once more how crucial to our democracy is independent journalism – not only ad-free but free of “entangling alliances” that are inappropriate to trustworthy media.

SO PLEASE … make your tax-deductible contribution [(501(c)(3)-approved] today.

