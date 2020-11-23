Ending G20 with a Bang, Houthis Claim to Strike Saudi Oil Site

Houthi rebels on Monday claimed they struck a Saudi oil facility near the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah in response to the latest military operations conducted by the Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognized government of Yemen. While Riyadh itself has yet to address the claim, a Houthi spokesman said a Quds-2 missile, fired by rebels, hit a distribution center belonging to Aramco, the state-owned oil conglomerate. “The strike was very accurate, and ambulances and fire engines rushed to the target,” he said. Saudi Arabia over the weekend hosted the annual G20 summit, with leaders from the largest economies in the world meeting virtually to discuss the globe’s most pressing issues. Several Western diplomats and officials had called on their country to boycott the forum in protest of Riyadh’s controversial actions, including its continued involvement in the Yemen civil war. The conflict has caused the deaths of over 112,000 Yemenis and displaced more than three million. It is considered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis today.