Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Erdoğan, Rouhani Discuss Sanctions, US
Mideast Daily News
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Hassan Rouhani
Iran
United States
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Joe Biden
Turkey
Switzerland

Erdoğan, Rouhani Discuss Sanctions, US

Uri Cohen
02/22/2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan played the part of negotiator Sunday during a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, calling on Tehran and Washington to “meet at the point of making the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action operational again,” and telling his Iranian counterpart that “it is important to keep the door for dialogue open despite all difficulties.” Erdoğan, who himself has come under harsh sanctions by the United States for Turkey’s acquisition of Russian air defense systems, also stressed the importance of the White House abandoning its “unilateral sanctions” on Iran and lifting the “restrictions on the prosperity of Iranian people.” More than a month into his term, President Joe Biden has yet to speak with Ankara’s strongman leader, who last week denounced Washington in no uncertain terms for its tepid condemnation of the execution of Turkish hostages at the hands of Kurdish troops. Also on Sunday, another mediator between the US and Iran was revealed when Tehran said it was conducting talks with Washington via the Swiss Embassy. The discussions revolved not around a renewed nuclear deal but around the issue of American hostages held by Iran. The statement was made in response to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s remarks, which called the detention of dual nationals in Iran an “outrage” and a “humanitarian disaster,” and said communications had already begun between the two governments.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.