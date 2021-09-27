Turkey To Buy More Russian S-400 Missile Defense Systems: Erdoğan

In a move certain to further anger the United States. Turkey is planning to buy more Russian S-400 missile defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his country’s intentions Sunday in an interview with CBS News’ Face the Nation program. The United States objects to Turkey’s use of the missile defense system because it is a threat to the US F-35 fighter jets and to NATO defense systems. Turkey was kicked out of the US F-35 program after it took delivery of several S-400 batteries at the end of last year. Turkey was not offered an opportunity to buy the American-made Patriot missile defense system, Erdoğan said. Erdoğan is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on September 29.