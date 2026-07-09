Erdogan Sends NATO Leaders Home With Engraved Revolvers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent NATO leaders home from this week’s Ankara summit with an unusually loaded parting gift: an engraved Turkish-made revolver, live ammunition, and a diplomatic puzzle that followed them through customs, security offices, embassies, and police depots.

The weapons, reportedly Gümüşay .357 Magnum revolvers packaged in wooden presentation boxes with Turkey’s flag and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization logo, were meant as more than souvenirs. Erdoğan used the summit to advertise Turkey’s fast-growing defense industry at a moment when Ankara is pressing allies to buy more Turkish weapons and remove barriers on defense trade.

It was diplomacy with a trigger lock, or at least it should have been.

According to Reuters, each firearm was personalized for the leader who received it. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer got one, as did Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The problem was obvious: Leaders leaving a NATO summit can accept a ceremonial sword, a commemorative plate, or a forgettable framed photograph. A working handgun with live rounds is a different animal.

Some weapons were handed to police. Some were left with embassies. Others were expected to be deactivated, stored, or transferred to museums. Even when wrapped in protocol, a revolver is still a revolver.

The gesture came as Erdoğan was making a broader case that Turkey should no longer be treated as a second-tier defense partner inside NATO. Turkey has built a serious arms-export sector, from drones and armored vehicles to small arms, while also clashing with Western allies over Russian weapons purchases, Syria policy, and its exclusion from some European Union-linked defense projects.

“Restrictions among allies on defence cooperation, especially in the defence industry, must be lifted,” Erdoğan told NATO leaders.

President Donald Trump’s attendance gave the Ankara summit extra weight, with allies trying to project unity after years of disputes over defense spending, Ukraine, Russia, Iran, and burden-sharing.

Still, the summit’s oddest afterlife may be the gift Erdoğan chose to send home. In a week of communiqués, security pledges, and carefully staged handshakes, Turkey’s leader managed to make the most memorable NATO message one that came in a box, engraved by name, and accompanied by bullets.