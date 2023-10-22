The Media Line
Intensifying Israeli-Lebanese Border Conflict Leaves Over 4,200 Lebanese Displaced
Lebanese families displaced by the escalating exchanges of fire between Hizbullah and the Israeli military take refuge in a public school in Tyre, Lebanon on Oct. 20, 2023. (Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Lebanon
Israel
Tyre
displaced
Mortada Mhanna

Intensifying Israeli-Lebanese Border Conflict Leaves Over 4,200 Lebanese Displaced

Steven Ganot
10/22/2023

Over 4,200 people have been displaced from southern Lebanese villages due to escalating border conflicts with Israel. Local authorities warned on Friday that they are ill-prepared for a larger exodus should the situation turn into full-scale war.

Approximately 1,500 of these displaced individuals are taking refuge in schools in Tyre, a city roughly 12 miles north of the Israeli border. Mortada Mhanna, who heads the disaster management unit in Tyre, said new arrivals are surging daily.

Lebanon’s already cash-strapped government has minimal resources to assist the displaced. Mhanna called on international organizations to provide essential supplies, warning that without support, “we’ll have a problem.” Meanwhile, airlines are canceling flights to Beirut, and several countries, including the US, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Since Hamas carried out massacres in Israeli towns and villages along the Gaza border on October 7, Hizbullah and other groups have been launching daily missile strikes on northern Israel, which has retaliated by shelling areas in southern Lebanon. The conflict has claimed at least 31 lives in Lebanon, four of whom were civilians.

The Media Line
      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.