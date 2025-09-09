Ethiopia Powers Up Mega-Dam, Testing Ties With Egypt and Sudan

Ethiopia inaugurated Africa’s largest hydropower project on Tuesday, switching the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to full output on the Blue Nile to power its 120 million people and sell electricity across the Horn—an energy milestone that also sharpens a long-running clash with downstream Egypt and tests ties with Sudan and Somalia. Built since 2011 at a cost of about $5 billion, the dam now generates 5,150 megawatts after a phased reservoir fill that began in 2020.

Under a giant Ethiopian flag, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told regional leaders, including the presidents of Somalia, Djibouti, and Kenya, that the project is designed to lift the neighborhood, not threaten it. “To our [Sudanese and Egyptian] brothers; Ethiopia built the dam to prosper, to electrify the entire region and to change the history of black people,” Abiy said. “It is absolutely not to harm its brothers.” Addis Ababa plans to export surplus power to neighbors, deepening economic links that could rewire regional politics from Mogadishu to Khartoum.

Cairo remains unconvinced. Egypt draws about 90% of its fresh water from the Nile and argues the GERD could curb flows during drought and set a precedent for more upstream dams. Citing decades-old water accords and national security, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf said Egypt would “exercise its right to take all the appropriate measures to defend and protect the interests of the Egyptian people.” Sudan has pushed for a legally binding deal on filling and operations, weighing flood control and cheap power against water risks.

Talks brokered by the African Union and partners have stalled for years despite a 2015 Declaration of Principles signed by Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan. Independent studies have not found major downstream disruptions to date, aided by wet years and cautious filling, but the real test will come in lean seasons as energy diplomacy and water security collide.