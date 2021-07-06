Ethiopia to Egypt: We’re Refilling the Dam

Ethiopia informed Egypt on Monday that it had begun filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam for a second time, Cairo’s objections be damned… Egypt considers the dam a threat to its water supply from the Nile, which accounts for more than 97% of the country’s freshwater resources. Sudan has similar objections; 77% of its water comes from the Nile, as well. Ethiopia says the dam is crucial for the development of its economy. Addis Ababa is set to capture 13.5 billion cubic meters of water, triple the amount it obtained in 2020 during the inaugural filling. The UN Security Council will take up the issue on Thursday.