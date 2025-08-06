Ethiopian Israelis Pay Heavy Price in Gaza Fighting

In her moving report for The Media Line, Maayan Hoffman tells the story of Ethiopian Israeli soldiers carrying a disproportionate share of the burden in the Gaza war—often without the recognition they deserve. It begins with Sergeant Oriya Ayimalk Goshen, a 21-year-old from the elite Sayeret Golani unit, killed during a January rescue mission in Khan Yunis. His father, Eyov, said Oriya’s mission in life was simple: “to give back to Israel.”

Oriya is one of roughly 40 Ethiopian-Israeli soldiers killed since Hamas’ October 7 attack—about 4.5% of the war’s military deaths, despite Ethiopian-Israelis making up only 2% of the population. Community enlistment rates are among the highest in Israel, with nearly 90% of men and 70% of women joining the Israel Defense Forces, many in combat roles.

International educator and activist Shmuel Legesse explains this fierce commitment through cultural values like Fano—the duty to defend family and land—and ederh, a mutual-aid tradition that has rallied the Ethiopian community to support bereaved families. He recalls the heroism of Lt. Avichail Reuven, who ran eight miles to the Gaza border on October 7 to fight, later honored by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the US Congress.

Yet Legesse laments that when Ethiopian-Israelis fall, “the world remains silent,” and says language barriers often prevent grieving families from getting needed assistance. Goshen echoes this, urging more government outreach in Amharic.

Hoffman also shares the story of Yehonatan Yitzhak Semo, another 21-year-old who fell in Gaza. His mother, Ayelet, hopes he’ll be remembered simply as an Israeli soldier who gave everything. Her plea is for unity: “Our nation needs to support them… and live here in peace, as well.”

Maayan Hoffman’s full piece is a testament to sacrifice, resilience, and the hope that no fallen hero’s story goes unheard.