EU, Algeria To Collaborate on Renewable Energy Projects

The European Union announced plans on Monday to partner with Algeria in developing renewable energy projects. This comes as the EU seeks to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and address climate change.

According to Josep Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Algeria’s large potential in the field of renewable energy makes it an important partner for the EU. The country has been a reliable supplier of gas to Europe, with 90% of its gas exports going to the region. Borrell expressed his hope for resolving trade problems with Algeria in order to boost trade exchange between the two parties.

During talks with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Borrell praised Algeria’s “key” role in fighting terrorism in the region. As a result, the EU and Algeria have agreed to relaunch a high-level security dialogue, with the first meeting scheduled to take place before the end of the year. In 2013, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in areas including oil and gas, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. The EU relies on Algeria as a primary gas supplier amid the Ukraine crisis.