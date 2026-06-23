EU Envoy Says Israel Ties Are Strained

Maayan Hoffman’s report opens with a diplomatic chill that has become hard to miss: European Union Ambassador to Israel Michael Mann says relations between Israel and the European Union have grown “rather strained” since October 7, even as both sides remain tied together by trade, research, education, culture, and years of political cooperation.

The timing is sharp. Mann spoke to The Media Line shortly before Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that he was cutting off contact with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas over reports that she had compared Israel to apartheid South Africa. Mann says that is not the EU’s official position, but he acknowledges that Gaza has pushed European public opinion and political debate into much harsher territory.

The fight is not only rhetorical. European officials have discussed measures that could pressure Israel over the war in Gaza, including possible trade restrictions under the EU-Israel Association Agreement and sanctions against specific Israeli ministers. Mann says many proposals remain blocked because the EU’s 27 member states do not agree. Still, even having the measures on the table has angered the Israeli government.

Mann also defends recent EU sanctions on what the bloc calls extremist settlers and organizations, saying they are not sanctions on Israel itself. He says the process relies on open-source material, legal review, and unanimous approval from all EU member states. Israel’s critics may call that due process; Israel’s supporters may call it selective pressure. Either way, the relationship is clearly bruised.

Hoffman’s article does not leave the reader with a cartoon version of Brussels versus Jerusalem. Mann notes that the EU remains Israel’s largest trading partner and second-largest investor, and that Israel still participates in major European programs such as Horizon 2020 and Erasmus+. He also says the EU holds Israel to a higher standard because its formal relationship with Israel is built around shared democratic values.

The article then moves to bigger questions: the two-state solution, the Abraham Accords, Saudi normalization, Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and the possibility of a wider regional security arrangement. Mann says he still hopes to strengthen ties during his posting in Israel. Hoffman’s full article captures a relationship that is strained, strategic, and still too important for either side to walk away from.