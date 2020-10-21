Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

EU Eviscerates Erdogan, Expects Easing of Enmity
Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkish Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar - handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
Greece
Cyprus
European Union
United States
offshore gas
Economy
Middle East

Uri Cohen
10/21/2020

As tensions continue to mount in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece is examining diplomatic avenues to box out and weaken its rival Turkey. On Tuesday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias asked the European Union to consider removing Ankara from its customs agreement, a step that would drastically cripple Turkey’s already struggling economy. The request comes in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly aggressive maneuvers in the region and could fall on receptive ears, as European leaders have recently signaled that they are growing tired of his antics. On Friday, both the EU and the United States condemned Turkey’s latest actions, which include renewed gas exploration in disputed waters near Greece, and unilateral moves in contested areas in Cyprus. The European bloc even warned Ankara it would consider sanctions at its December summit if no changes were made.

