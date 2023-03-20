Donate
Light Theme
Log In
EU Hosts Donor Conference To Raise Aid for Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria
Women hug each other near a collapsed building on Feb. 7, 2023 in Hatay, Turkey, a day after 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey (Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
European Union
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Humanitarian Aid

EU Hosts Donor Conference To Raise Aid for Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2023

The European Union is hosting a donor conference in Brussels today in order to help mobilize support from the international community in dealing with the devastating aftermath of the massive earthquake that struck northern Turkey and southern Syria. “The aim of the donors’ conference is to raise funds and coordinate the relief response in the areas affected in both countries,” the European Commission, the EU’s executive, said in a statement. The conference was organized in coordination with Turkish authorities. “Six weeks after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, we come together to support the survivors of this tragedy. Our solidarity will continue to be as strong as it was in the first hours after the earthquake. The people in Turkey and Syria should know that we are with them for the long run. I invite all nations and all donors, public and private, to contribute and honor the memory of the lives lost, the heroism of the first responders and most importantly to build together a better future for the survivors,” Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a statement. In total, close to 8.6 million euro, or over $9 million, of EU humanitarian aid has been allocated to respond to the immediate needs of the population in Turkey, and some 10 million euro, or $10.7 million, have been immediately mobilized to respond to the immediate consequences of the earthquake in Syria, according to the commission. Last month’s massive 7.8-magnitude quake and its thousands of aftershocks, some very powerful, destroyed cities, knocking down thousands of buildings and killing more than 50,000 people across southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria. The United Nations’ emergency appeal for $1 billion for Turkey and $397 million for Syria has been slow to raise the necessary funds; the UN says the appeal for Turkey has so far raised just 16% of the funds and the appeal for Syria has raised 72%.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.