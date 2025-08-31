Europe Backs UN Sanctions Snapback on Iran in Break With Past Policy

Europe has abandoned its long-held cautious approach to Iran. France, Germany, and the UK—the so-called E3—are preparing to activate the “snapback” mechanism that would reimpose United Nations sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. The move, reported by Giorgia Valente, signals a decisive alignment with Washington and comes against the backdrop of Iran’s tightening partnership with Russia and the war in Ukraine.

Experts say the snapback will trigger a 30-day process that could restore restrictions on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic programs. Thierry Coville, a research fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs, explained that the clause was designed to ensure accountability: “If one member state considers that Iran has not fulfilled its obligations, then all the UN sanctions that were suspended can be reinstated.” He warned, though, that the month-long window leaves little time for compromise.

For businesses, the potential fallout is real. Daniel Martin, a sanctions specialist at law firm HFW, noted that companies must prepare for contract reviews and new compliance obligations. “Banks and NGOs will need to identify which national laws apply to them, determine what asset freezes are imposed under those laws, and immediately review their commercial relationships with Iranian individuals and entities,” he said.

But the sharpest warning came from Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute, who argued that Europe’s turn may speed up confrontation rather than contain it. He said the move could give political cover for military escalation while undercutting diplomacy.

Valente concludes that Europe’s decision represents a complete U-turn—one that may deepen Iran’s isolation but also lock the continent into a cycle of rising tensions. Explore the full article for expert insights on the economic, legal, and geopolitical stakes.