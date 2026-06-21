Europe Watches as Washington and Tehran Shape the Future of Hormuz

Giorgia Valente reports on a Strait of Hormuz crisis that appears to be easing on paper but remains perilous at sea. The new interim memorandum between the US and Iran, announced during the Group of Seven summit in Évian, shifted the center of gravity away from a possible European maritime mission and toward a direct Washington-Tehran channel aimed at reopening one of the world’s most sensitive waterways.

Before the deal emerged, European governments were discussing mine clearance, escort operations, and other measures to restore freedom of navigation. Hormuz is no ordinary shipping lane: disruption there can rattle oil prices, insurance markets, shipping costs, and inflation well beyond the Gulf. But the memorandum changed the calculation. If Washington and Tehran can make the reopening work, Europe may not need to send ships into an already combustible theater.

That is a large “if.” A US State Department adviser identified only as Willian told The Media Line that Europe’s maritime track had been overtaken by events and that the strait issue was “largely resolved.” He argued that mines were never the whole problem; Iranian naval assets, especially those linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were the real enforcement tool behind the closure threat.

Connor McLemore, a former US naval officer and operations research analyst, offers the cooler technical view. Mine clearance is not magic. It requires a permissive environment, slow-moving specialized vessels, unmanned systems, sonar, explosive ordnance disposal teams, protection, logistics, and, above all, trust from shipowners and insurers. Clearing every mine is rarely the first step. The practical goal is to verify safe transit lanes that commercial actors are willing to use.

The article’s tension lies in the gap between diplomacy and physics. President Trump is presenting the memorandum as a path away from war while keeping the threat of renewed force firmly on the table. Europe may be sidelined for now, but it cannot ignore the consequences if Hormuz access becomes a bargaining chip rather than a protected principle of international navigation.

Valente’s full article captures the real story behind the diplomatic theater: Hormuz may be reopening, but safety, trust, and control remain unresolved.