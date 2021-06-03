European Envoy Envisions Easier End to (Atomic) Energy Efforts, Expects Entente at Ensuing Event

According to the European Union envoy overseeing negotiations to return to an Iranian nuclear development accord, it should be wrapped up in one more bargaining session. Spanish diplomat Enrique Mora made his prediction to media covering the end of the fifth session. The sixth is scheduled to begin next week but not everyone shares Mora’s optimism. Diplomats participating in the talks say the most difficult and problematic issues are going to be central to the next round. Negotiators believe there is a better chance to get the deal done if it happens before the Iranian presidential election on June 18, which is expected to bring a hard-liner into the picture. The American team’s assessment is less enthusiastic than that of envoy Mora, reporting that slow headway is being made.