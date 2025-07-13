European Muslim Leaders Join Herzog in Unprecedented Show of Solidarity

What happens when a group of Muslim religious leaders from across Europe comes to Israel, not to protest, but to pray, sing, and stand in solidarity with Jews? You get an unforgettable moment of unity and healing. In his new piece for The Media Line, reporter Gabriel Colodro captures a rare, moving scene at President Isaac Herzog’s residence, where an interfaith delegation delivered a powerful message: Islam and Israel are not enemies.

The delegation, made up of imams, scholars, chaplains, and community activists from six countries, met with Herzog last week in Jerusalem. One of the emotional high points came when an imam sang Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikva,” in the rhythm of Muslim prayer, prompting spontaneous singing and even a little dancing from the president himself.

UK-based counterterrorism expert Noor Dahri, originally from Pakistan, told Herzog, “There are millions of Muslims living in the State of Israel with equal rights to the Jewish population.” French Imam Hassen Chalghoumi, speaking in Arabic, made things crystal clear: “The true enemies of both Islam and Israel are extremists like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime.”

The trip, organized by the European Leadership Network, also included visits to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, the Knesset, and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. Many of the visitors were seeing Israel for the first time, and saying things you don’t often hear from European religious figures.

Colodro delivers not just an article, but a moment worth seeing. Don’t just read this story—watch the video too. It might restore your faith in interfaith dialogue.