This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Europe’s Elders Eviscerate ‘Escalatory’ Enrichment Efforts
The ministers of foreign affairs of France, Germany, the European Union, Iran, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as Chinese and Russian diplomats announcing the framework for a comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear program on April 2, 2015. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Iran Nuclear Deal
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
uranium enrichment

Europe’s Elders Eviscerate ‘Escalatory’ Enrichment Efforts

Uri Cohen
01/07/2021

Europe’s Big Three countries of Germany, France and Britain on Wednesday commented for the first time on Iran’s announcement earlier this week that it had begun to enrich uranium to a 20% purity level, condemning the move as an “escalatory step” and a “clear violation” of the 2015 nuclear deal. The trio of major powers said the decision had “no credible civil justification and carries very significant proliferation-related risks,” and strongly urged Tehran to “reverse its enrichment program to the limits agreed in the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” noting the act could jeopardize “a return to diplomacy with the incoming United States administration.” On Monday, Iran notified the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency that it had upped its uranium enrichment from its previous 4.5% purity to 20% purity, a significant stepping stone on the way to producing weapons-grade uranium. According to the landmark deal agreed between Iran and the US, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, the Islamic Republic is allowed to reach only 3.67% purity levels. Yet several months after President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, and his decision to reimpose harsh sanctions, Iran declared it too would begin violating the pact’s clauses.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.