Europe’s Elders Eviscerate ‘Escalatory’ Enrichment Efforts

Europe’s Big Three countries of Germany, France and Britain on Wednesday commented for the first time on Iran’s announcement earlier this week that it had begun to enrich uranium to a 20% purity level, condemning the move as an “escalatory step” and a “clear violation” of the 2015 nuclear deal. The trio of major powers said the decision had “no credible civil justification and carries very significant proliferation-related risks,” and strongly urged Tehran to “reverse its enrichment program to the limits agreed in the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” noting the act could jeopardize “a return to diplomacy with the incoming United States administration.” On Monday, Iran notified the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency that it had upped its uranium enrichment from its previous 4.5% purity to 20% purity, a significant stepping stone on the way to producing weapons-grade uranium. According to the landmark deal agreed between Iran and the US, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, the Islamic Republic is allowed to reach only 3.67% purity levels. Yet several months after President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in 2018, and his decision to reimpose harsh sanctions, Iran declared it too would begin violating the pact’s clauses.