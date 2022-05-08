The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

EU’s Nuclear Talks Coordinator To Visit Tehran Over Stalled Vienna Talks: Report
Spanish diplomat Enrique Mora visits International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria, 7 April 2021. (Dean Calma/IAEA)
Mideast Daily News
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action
Iran Nuclear Deal
Enrique Mora

EU’s Nuclear Talks Coordinator To Visit Tehran Over Stalled Vienna Talks: Report

Steven Ganot
05/08/2022

Spanish diplomat Enrique Mora, the European Union’s envoy coordinating talks with Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), will visit Tehran on Tuesday, the semiofficial Iranian agency Nour News reported Saturday. Nour News is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which formulates the country’s nuclear policy. It gave no details about Mora’s upcoming visit.

In the July 2015 JCPOA negotiated between Iran and the P5+1 countries ( the UN Security Council’s five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the UK, and the UK – plus Germany),  Tehran agreed to temporary limitations on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions on the country. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran. In response, Tehran began violating key commitments that it made under the agreement.

Since April 2021, eight rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital Vienna, between Iran and the other remaining five parties to the JCPOA in an effort to revive the deal. The United States is not part officially a party to the talks but is represented indirectly. In late March, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the restoration of the nuclear agreement was expected in “a matter of days,” but so far, a formula acceptable to all the parties has remained elusive.

