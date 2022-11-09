Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ex-FIFA Head Says Choice of Qatar To Host World Cup Was ‘Mistake’  
Al Bayt Stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 and inspired by the tents called "byt al sha'ar" used by the local people for many years, is seen ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar on November 2, 2022. (Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Qatar
World Cup
LGBTQ+

Ex-FIFA Head Says Choice of Qatar To Host World Cup Was ‘Mistake’  

The Media Line Staff
11/09/2022

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter told a newspaper that awarding the hosting rights to the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was “a mistake.” Blatter was chairman of the international soccer federation in 2010 when the decision to grant the international tournament to Qatar was made. “It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it,” Blatter said. Allegations of corruption and human rights violations have dogged Qatar since it was selected as host. The World Cup will run from November 20 until December 18. Blatter’s comments to the Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger were published on the same day that a Qatar World Cup ambassador warned that LGBTQ visitors to the tournament in Qatar “must accept our rules.” Khalid Salman, a formal Qatari soccer player, told the German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality “is damage in the mind.” He also said: “The most important thing is, everybody will accept that they come here. But they will have to accept our rules,” he said, adding that he is concerned children may learn “something that is not good.” The interview was then immediately stopped by an official from the World Cup organizing committee that accompanied Salman.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.