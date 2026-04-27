‘Exceptional and Historic’: Syria Puts Former Security Chief on Trial

Damascus opened a public trial Sunday against Atef Najib, a former senior security official from Syria’s former regime, in a proceeding widely seen as the first major step in the country’s postwar transitional justice process. In Rizik Alabi’s report for The Media Line, the courtroom scene carried the weight of a country trying, at long last, to drag its ghosts into daylight.

Najib, a former brigadier general and head of the Political Security Branch in Daraa, appeared before the Criminal Court at the Palace of Justice in Damascus. As his name was called, the court also issued in absentia summonses for Bashar Assad and his brother Maher Assad—an extraordinary moment in a country where such figures were once treated as untouchable.

For Syrians in the courtroom, including some who had once been wanted by Assad-era security forces, the symbolism was hard to miss. The hunted were now witnesses. The men once shielded by power were now defendants, or at least named by the court. Damascus Attorney General Hossam Khattab called the day “exceptional and historic,” saying the judiciary now stands with victims and is “championing their pain and suffering.”

Najib has long been associated with the earliest days of the 2011 uprising in Daraa, where rights groups accused him of overseeing repression, arbitrary detention, and torture, including the detention and abuse of children. Western governments moved against him early: the US Treasury Department sanctioned him in April 2011, and the European Union followed with asset freezes and a travel ban in May of that year.

Victims’ families described the trial as a delayed but vital opening. One father whose son disappeared after being detained said seeing Najib in court “restores some sense that justice is possible, even if delayed.” Another civil claimant said her role was “not only to demand justice, but to give a voice to those who could not attend.”

The road ahead is long, and the test is obvious: judicial independence, transparency, and whether future trials reach beyond symbolism. Alabi’s full report has the courtroom texture, victim testimony, and political stakes behind Syria’s first public reckoning with former regime power.