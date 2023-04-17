Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince To Visit Israel for First Time
Reza Pahlavi, crown prince of Iran, speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Political Thought & Leadership at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2015. (Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Reza Pahlavi
Israel
Iran

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince To Visit Israel for First Time

Steven Ganot
04/17/2023

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran, is set to arrive in Israel today, marking his first-ever visit to the country. The visit reflects the ongoing hostility between Israel and Iran, and the warm ties Pahlavi’s father, the Shah of Iran, had with Israel. The prince is scheduled to participate in a memorial ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day, visit a desalination plant, and meet with representatives of the local Bahai community and Israeli Jews of Iranian descent. Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, who will host the prince, praised his “brave decision” to visit, saying that he symbolizes a different leadership from that of the ayatollah regime, promoting peace and tolerance.

Pahlavi left Iran for the US at age 17, just before his father, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, fled Iran in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Pahlavi has called for a peaceful revolution to replace clerical rule with a parliamentary monarchy, enshrine human rights, and modernize Iran’s state-run economy. However, it remains unclear whether he can galvanize support for a return to power. His father ruled with an iron fist, backed by the United States, and had close ties with Israel until 1979.

It seems Pahlavi has his work cut out for him as Iran and Israel remain archenemies. Iran denies accusations that it is pursuing a nuclear bomb, while Israel considers Iran to be its greatest threat due to its calls for Israel’s destruction and support of hostile proxy forces on Israel’s borders. Pahlavi said on Twitter, “I want the people of Israel to know that the Islamic Republic does not represent the Iranian people. The ancient bond between our people can be rekindled for the benefit of both nations.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.