Exiled Iranian Crown Prince To Visit Israel for First Time

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran, is set to arrive in Israel today, marking his first-ever visit to the country. The visit reflects the ongoing hostility between Israel and Iran, and the warm ties Pahlavi’s father, the Shah of Iran, had with Israel. The prince is scheduled to participate in a memorial ceremony for Holocaust Remembrance Day, visit a desalination plant, and meet with representatives of the local Bahai community and Israeli Jews of Iranian descent. Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, who will host the prince, praised his “brave decision” to visit, saying that he symbolizes a different leadership from that of the ayatollah regime, promoting peace and tolerance.

Pahlavi left Iran for the US at age 17, just before his father, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, fled Iran in the wake of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Pahlavi has called for a peaceful revolution to replace clerical rule with a parliamentary monarchy, enshrine human rights, and modernize Iran’s state-run economy. However, it remains unclear whether he can galvanize support for a return to power. His father ruled with an iron fist, backed by the United States, and had close ties with Israel until 1979.

It seems Pahlavi has his work cut out for him as Iran and Israel remain archenemies. Iran denies accusations that it is pursuing a nuclear bomb, while Israel considers Iran to be its greatest threat due to its calls for Israel’s destruction and support of hostile proxy forces on Israel’s borders. Pahlavi said on Twitter, “I want the people of Israel to know that the Islamic Republic does not represent the Iranian people. The ancient bond between our people can be rekindled for the benefit of both nations.”