Exiled Journalists Face New Threats After Fleeing Repression

Arshad Mehmood reports on a grim modern passport: the one carried by journalists who have been forced to flee their countries not for what they did wrong, but for doing their jobs too well.

According to Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, 1,468 journalists from at least 65 countries have received emergency support after being pushed into exile since 2021. Afghanistan accounts for nearly half the cases, with 677 journalists supported since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Russia followed with 160 cases, and 101 Burmese journalists fled Myanmar after the military takeover there.

The numbers are stark, but the human stories are worse. RSF officials warn that exile rarely ends the danger. Journalists who escape imprisonment, censorship, torture, or death threats often land in a second trap: uncertain legal status, poverty, isolation, extortion, deportation threats, and pressure that follows them across borders. That is not refuge; it is survival with paperwork.

The Afghan cases give the story its sharpest edge. Celia Mercier of RSF’s South Asia Desk says Afghan journalists have fled arrests, detention, torture, persecution, and severe press restrictions since the Taliban takeover. Around 200 Afghan journalists in Pakistan, she says, remain at risk of arrest, extortion, and forced deportation.

The article also introduces readers to journalists living this reality. Azita Nazimi, a former Afghan television presenter, says her home was raided repeatedly after she challenged Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Abdul Haq Hamidi, now in France, says he was detained, beaten, tortured, and humiliated before fleeing Afghanistan. Selsela, identified only by her first name for security reasons, describes exile as a life of legal limbo, economic hardship, family separation, and fear of being sent back.

Mehmood’s full article turns a press-freedom statistic into a warning flare. When journalists are driven out, the public does not just lose reporters. It loses witnesses.