‘Expand the Base’: Pro-Israel Christians Face a Generational Test

Getting to Jerusalem was not easy. With US strikes on Iran, Iranian missiles fired toward Israel, and regional air routes in flux, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem’s June 9-11 summit opened under the kind of pressure that tends to clarify a message. In Gabriel Colodro’s report, that message was blunt: Christian Zionist leaders believe the crisis is no longer only outside the Church. It is inside parts of their own camp.

The Jerusalem Summit brought together pastors, theologians, diplomats, and Jewish leaders to address Israel, the Church, and antisemitism. Speakers warned that anti-Israel sentiment is spreading not only from the political left, Muslim communities, and secular activists, but also from parts of the American and European Christian right. President Isaac Herzog, speaking by video, called antisemitism “the age-old, perhaps the oldest plague in humanity,” and urged law enforcement, legal action, and education.

Dr. Jürgen Bühler, president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, said the summit was called because “we are living in a time of emergency.” David R. Parsons, the organization’s senior vice president and spokesman, said Christian Zionists can no longer treat antisemitism and anti-Israel pressure as external problems, pointing to a canceled pro-Israel Christian event in Dublin as evidence of growing intimidation.

A major theme was replacement theology, the belief that the Church has replaced Israel in God’s covenant. Rabbi Pesach Wolicki warned that young Christians with little biblical literacy are vulnerable to old theological claims now being used for political purposes. Dr. Andrew J. “A. J.” Nolte, an associate professor at Regent University, said younger Christians are often not hardened opponents of Israel, but apathetic and shaped by social media.

Israel’s new special envoy to the Christian world, Ambassador George Deek, said Israel wants a more formal relationship with Christians worldwide. Bishop Robert Stearns urged Christian Zionists to “expand the base,” warning that the movement is too old, too narrow, and too dependent on the same audiences.

Read Gabriel Colodro’s full article and watch the video report for the deeper story of a movement trying to confront antisemitism, biblical illiteracy, and its own generational limits from inside Jerusalem.