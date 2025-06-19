Donate
Experts Warn Iran Blockade of Hormuz Could Trigger Global Military Response
Ships sail in the Gulf off the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, which is the main base of the Islamic Republic's navy and has a strategic position on the Strait of Hormuz, April 29, 2019. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
06/19/2025

As tensions between Israel and Iran escalate, global attention is shifting to the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow maritime chokepoint responsible for 20% of the world’s oil flow. In this article for The Media Line, reporter Giorgia Valente investigates the real risks behind recent Iranian threats to disrupt this vital passage and what a blockade could mean for the global economy and regional security.

Experts interviewed for the article warn that while Iran may not be able to fully close the strait, it can make passage extremely dangerous through mines, sea-to-sea missiles, or armed naval operations. Claude Moniquet, a former French intelligence officer, and Meir Litvak, an Israeli expert on Iran based in the US, both say that any disruption would likely trigger swift US and European military intervention, along with Arab states whose oil exports rely on the corridor.

Litvak calls such a move by Iran “suicidal” and says it would be considered an act of war. Yet Moniquet notes that if Iran’s regime feels collapse is imminent, it might risk such a last-ditch move.

Valente’s reporting lays out how Iran’s options are narrowing, internal pressure is mounting, and negotiations with the US remain on the table—even if not on President Donald Trump’s terms. At the same time, Israel’s military campaign may have deeper objectives than simply halting Iran’s nuclear program.

With Hormuz still open but the threat real, Valente’s article explores the potential consequences of a strategic escalation. Read her full report to understand the stakes of this high-risk game in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

