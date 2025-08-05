Experts Warn Israel Is Losing the War of Words to Hamas

Israel may have one of the world’s most advanced militaries, but when it comes to the battle for global perception, it’s playing catch-up. In a deep-dive for The Media Line, Gabriel Colodro speaks with communications experts Moshe Debby, Eylon Levy, and Asa Shapira, who warn that Israel is close to losing the information war to Hamas and its allies. They say Israel’s enemies have built sophisticated, emotion-driven digital ecosystems that dominate the narrative, while Israel relies on stiff official statements and an underfunded public diplomacy apparatus.

Debby cites viral misinformation—like a miscaptioned photo of a sick child in Gaza that was later corrected, but too late to undo the damage—as proof that falsehoods now spread faster than facts. Levy describes Hamas designing its battlefield tactics to provoke international backlash, creating a lose-lose choice for Israel: hold back and allow fighters to operate, or act and suffer reputational harm. He also criticizes the lack of a centralized communications directorate and the contradictions between Israel’s Hebrew- and English-language messaging.

Shapira argues that Israel’s past branding as an innovation hub no longer works when audiences see daily images of war. Instead, he calls for reframing—not ignoring—the visuals dominating the news. Both he and Debby urge a professional, multilingual communications corps capable of 24/7 engagement, real-time disinformation countering, and proactive storytelling.

Levy warns that improving Israel’s image won’t happen while the war continues, but Debby says waiting could be disastrous. The experts agree: in today’s digital battlefield, emotional narratives often decide the war for public opinion.

