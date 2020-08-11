Explosion at Iraq-Kuwait Border Said to Target US Convoy

A convoy delivering military equipment to United States forces stationed in Iraq was bombed late Monday night near an Iraq-Kuwait border crossing, according to several Iraqi officials. No casualties were initially reported in the blast, and both countries’ military spokespeople denied the incident occurred. Still, multiple outlets reported on the mysterious explosion, with several local security officials claiming that a few border personnel were injured in the incident. A minor Iraqi Shi’ite group claimed responsibility for the blast, though these claims were not verified. The US Embassy in Kuwait City announced it was investigating the matter.