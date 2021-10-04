Explosion at Kabul Mosque Filled With Taliban Leaders Kills at Least 5 Civilians

At least five civilians were killed in an explosion outside a mosque in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan on Sunday, but it is highly unlikely that they were the targets. The explosion at the Eid Gah Mosque occurred during a funeral service for the mother of high-profile Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid and several members of the Taliban senior leadership were inside the mosque at the time of the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but late on Sunday night, an Islamic State cell in Kabul was attacked and destroyed by the Taliban. ISIS and the Taliban have been at odds since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. The Islamic State in Khorasan Province fired on US troops as they were being evacuated from Kabul, killing 13 US service members and 169 Afghans.