Explosion at Oil Pipeline in Southern Iran Spawns Tremors in Area
This 2016 photo shows oil pipelines at Iran’s export facility on Kharg Island. (Stringer/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
pipeline
Explosion

Explosion at Oil Pipeline in Southern Iran Spawns Tremors in Area

Marcy Oster
11/17/2021

An explosion at an Iranian oil pipeline in the country’s south has “created small tremors” felt in the surrounding areas, local media is reporting. No one was injured in the massive explosion, a local official from the Khuzestan province told state media, Reuters reported. The fire that resulted from the explosion was put out. The pipeline infrastructure is reported to be outdated and old, Reuters reported, citing state television. Last year, explosions at other pipelines and Iranian nuclear sites, that were covered up by Tehran, were blamed on an alleged sabotage campaign by Israel.

