Explosive War Remnants Have Killed 171 Civilians in Syria So Far in 2022: War Monitor
Ahmad Hajj Hmaidy, 36, who lost his legs as a result of a landmine explosion, poses with his only surviving daughter Nada, 9, who also bears shrapnel wounds across her body as a result, outside their destroyed family home in the Syrian city of Raqa on Feb. 26, 2021. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
landmine
Syria
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

Explosive War Remnants Have Killed 171 Civilians in Syria So Far in 2022: War Monitor

Steven Ganot
09/04/2022

Explosions of landmines and other ordnance across Syria killed 171 civilians so far in 2022, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday. Among the dead were 86 children. A total of 251 civilians, including 141 children, were injured by left-over ordnance so far this year. Today, three children were killed by an explosive device in the village of Al Dabaa, 14 miles south of Homs in central Syria, according to the war monitor and the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency. The Syrian military regularly detonates unexploded bombs that it discovers in previous battle zones, but the issue remains a major concern. The UN in June said around 50% of Syrians are estimated to be living in areas contaminated with landmines and other explosives.

