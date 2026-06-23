Facing The Middle East: Campus, Prayer, And Tech

Facing the Middle East, hosted by Felice Friedson, brings together three very different stories that all point to the same question: how does Israel keep moving forward when war, campus hostility, regional uncertainty, and old hatreds are all pressing in at once?

The episode begins with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Israel’s special envoy for trade and innovation and a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, who lays out the thinking behind Campus Israel. The idea is simple enough to fit on a college brochure but serious enough to carry political weight: make Israeli higher education easier to access for Jewish students abroad. After October 7, Hassan-Nahoum says, Jewish students on many campuses found themselves facing antisemitism, hostility toward Israel, and pressure to hide parts of their identity. Israel, she argues, can offer them something different: degrees in English, lower costs than many American universities, and direct exposure to the country’s startup culture.

From there, the conversation widens to Iran, President Donald Trump, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and the uncertain shape of a possible US-Iran agreement. Hassan-Nahoum is blunt about the stakes. The Iranian people, she says, need the chance to reclaim their freedom, while Israel’s trade ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have proved more durable than many skeptics expected.

The program then turns to Albert Veksler, global director of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, as the organization marks its 10th anniversary with a three-day gathering in Jerusalem. Veksler discusses rising antisemitism, Christian support for Israel, and the role of prayer and public courage at a time when silence is not much of a strategy.

The final segment shifts from faith and diplomacy to the future of transportation. Gabriel Colodro reports from the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit 2026 in Tel Aviv, where Elon Musk appeared by video call and Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev joined industry leaders to discuss autonomous vehicles, drones, child-safety systems, elevated transit, smart infrastructure, and the hard part: moving flashy technology from pilot programs into real life.

It is a packed episode, but not a scattered one. Friedson connects the pieces through a clear theme: Israel is under pressure, yet still building. For anyone trying to understand the country beyond the daily sirens and headlines, the full show is worth watching.