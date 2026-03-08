‘Facing the Middle East’ Puts Women’s Leadership at Center Stage

Felice Friedson’s latest episode of Facing the Middle East arrives on International Women’s Day with a clear point and no patience for empty slogans: women across the Middle East and beyond are not waiting for permission to lead. In this installment, Friedson spotlights Women Champions for Change, a 50-woman initiative led by Danny Hakim that aims to turn dialogue into something sturdier—relationships, cooperation, and the sort of practical alliances that can survive the next regional shock.

The episode begins with Hakim, founder of Sports for Social Impact and director of the Azrieli Foundation, who explains how the project took shape after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel shattered trust and froze many peace-building efforts. Rather than shelving the idea, Hakim pushed ahead, bringing women to Israel for a two-day gathering built around long-term connection. His bet is simple: women’s networks may prove more durable, more honest, and more productive than many official channels.

From there, Friedson moves into one of the episode’s strongest conversations, with Hanan Alsanah, the Bedouin attorney and activist who rose from a conservative upbringing in Lakia to become a public advocate for women’s rights, education, and leadership. Her story grounds the program in the realities inside Israel, where social change is often slow, contested, and deeply personal.

The show then widens to Iran through Nazanin Afshin-Jam MacKay, the Iranian-born human rights activist and co-founder of Stop Child Executions. She speaks about repression under the Iranian regime, her family’s escape after the 1979 revolution, and her conviction that Iranian women and men still have a shot at reclaiming their future. It gives the episode a sharper edge, connecting women’s empowerment to political struggle and human rights.

Donna Orender, the former president of the Women’s National Basketball Association, closes out the lineup with a hardheaded take on leadership, empathy, and cooperation across lines of religion, nationality, and identity.

The result is a program that argues, by example, that women’s leadership is not decorative. It is operational. For the complete picture, and for the voices that give the episode its force, read the article and watch the full show.