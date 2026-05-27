‘Facing the Middle East’ Tracks Iran’s Diaspora Pressure Campaign and Human Rights Crisis, Black-Jewish Memory, and a Fragile Ceasefire

Episode 21 of Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson does not tiptoe around the region’s darkest corners. Felice Friedson opens with Iran’s war, Tehran’s pressure on its diaspora, and the regime’s efforts to control both money and messaging while silencing people inside the country.

The first conversation features Ashkan Rostami, an Italian-Persian geopolitical analyst who says Iranian diplomatic channels sent messages to Iranians abroad after the outbreak of war. One appeal urged them to support the regime against the United States and Israel, while another sought financial help through an account Rostami says appeared to be connected to the Red Cross in Kenya. His argument is blunt: When the Islamic Republic cuts off the internet at home, it turns to Iranians abroad to fill the propaganda gap.

The episode then moves into The Media Line’s exclusive report by Omid Habibinia from inside Iran. Women, protesters, relatives of slain demonstrators, and family members of detainees describe sexual violence, arrests, solitary confinement, shootings, and executions under wartime conditions. The testimonies are difficult to hear, which is exactly why the full show should be watched. They show a regime using fear not as a byproduct of repression but as a tool of rule.

From there, Friedson turns to the United States and the long, often under-taught story of Black-Jewish solidarity. Dr. Benjamin Franklin Chavez Jr. and Dr. Sherry Rogers of Spill the Honey discuss Shared Legacies, their work preserving the history of Black and Jewish cooperation during the civil rights era, and the need to teach that history to younger generations facing antisemitism, racism, Holocaust denial, and distortion of the transatlantic slave trade.

The final segment brings in Jonathan Conricus, a retired Israel Defense Forces lieutenant colonel and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Speaking with The Media Line’s Gabriel Colodro, Conricus warns that Iran, Israel, Gulf states, Hezbollah, and others may be using the ceasefire to prepare for renewed conflict. Friedson’s full show is worth watching because it connects testimony, history, and strategy without pretending any of it is simple.