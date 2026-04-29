‘Facing the Middle East’ Tracks Iran’s War From Arad to Tehran’s Prisons

Felice Friedson’s latest episode of Facing the Middle East takes viewers from missile-struck Israeli streets to Iran’s prison cells, showing a war being fought not only with ballistic missiles, but also with fear, executions, and emergency rooms.

Friedson frames the US-Israel war against Iran as a struggle over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, missile program, and proxy network, while keeping the focus on the civilians and prisoners paying the price. The episode opens in Arad, where an Iranian ballistic missile attack wounded at least 84 people, including 10 seriously. From there, Gabriel Colodro interviews Dr. Uzi Rubin, former director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization and a founder of the Arrow Project, who explains how Iran’s cluster warheads scatter dozens of smaller bomblets over wide areas, making them especially deadly for people caught outside.

The episode’s second front is inside Iran. Omer Habibinia reports on the executions of three young protesters accused of killing police officers, along with Swedish-Iranian citizen Koroush Kivani, who was executed on espionage charges for Israel. Human rights activists warn that more than 500 Iranians have been detained since the war began, with families left searching for missing loved ones and fearing rushed trials, forced confessions, secret executions, and collapsing prison conditions.

From Israel, Colodro and Giorgia Valente describe the physical and emotional strain of reporting under missile and drone fire, repeatedly moving between field coverage and shelters. The Media Line’s reporting expands the picture beyond Israel, with coverage reaching Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and the Gulf.

The episode then turns to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service. At its Ramla headquarters, Friedson and Colodro examine how crews train for mass-casualty attacks, using ambulance simulators, mixed-reality systems, and a protected underground blood center built to keep operating under fire. The episode also returns to Bat Yam, where Friedson witnessed the destruction left by Iranian ballistic missiles during Operation Rising Lion.

Read the article and watch the complete show to see how Friedson connects missiles, prisons, field reporting, and emergency response into one hard look at a region under fire.