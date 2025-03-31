Facing Threats and Change: Are Minorities Safe in Syria?

In Episode 8 of Facing the Middle East with Felice Friedson, the show explores whether Alawites, Druze, and Christians are safe in Syria under the country’s new leadership. The episode begins with an exclusive report from Maghar, a Druze-majority town in northern Israel, where residents voice concerns about the spillover of Syrian instability into their community. Tensions have risen following mass killings in Latakia and Tartus, where about 1,000 Alawites and several Christians were reported dead. Friedson criticizes misleading headlines exaggerating the number of Christian casualties, urging more responsible journalism and fact-checking.

The program features interviews with Druze leaders in Israel who speak about their identity, their contributions to the Israeli state, and fears for their counterparts in Syria. Some Druze leaders stress integration over separatism, rejecting the idea of an independent Druze state, while others call on Israel to support threatened Druze across the border. Viewers also hear from Syrian Druze granted pilgrimage access to a holy site in Israel for the first time.

The episode highlights the success of Lotus, a Druze women’s tech hub in Daliyat al-Karmel, which empowers women to enter Israel’s high-tech workforce while preserving traditional values. The program closes with reports from Gaza, where displaced residents react to the US-backed reconstruction and resettlement plan, and with coverage of a major Jewish unity summit launched by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

This episode weaves together voices from across the region, offering insight into the complex realities facing Middle Eastern minorities today. Watch the full episode to understand what’s at stake.