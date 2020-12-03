You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Failed Libyan Highjacker Jailed in Malta
The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 that was highjacked, shown here on Dec. 7, 2007. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
highjacking
Libya
Malta
sentencing

Failed Libyan Highjacker Jailed in Malta

Uri Cohen
12/03/2020

Soko Moussa Shaha Ali, a Libyan national convicted of hijacking a plane four years ago, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday by a Maltese judge after pleading guilty as charged. Ali, along with his partner Ali Ahmed Saleh, boarded an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320, Flight 209 headed from Sabha, Libya to the capital, Tripoli, on December 23, 2016, and proceeded to take 109 passengers hostage with what later were revealed to be fake explosive devices. The two men, supporters of toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, diverted the plane to Malta and threatened to blow it up if their demands, which they never articulated, were not met. After four hours of negotiations with Maltese authorities, they were forced to surrender. Saleh, who has pleaded innocence, is still awaiting trial.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.