Faith Leaders, Diplomats, and Technologists Take On the New Machinery of Hate

Felice Friedson’s latest episode of Facing the Middle East takes a hard look at a dirty word with a long reach: hate. The program moves from geopolitics to pulpit politics to the digital battlefield, asking how antisemitism, misinformation, and anti-Israel hostility should be confronted after October 7, especially when lies travel across borders faster than institutions can answer them.

The episode begins with the region’s larger storm system: the recent US-Iran agreement, the risks still facing Iranians under Tehran’s rule, and the continued threat from Iranian-backed groups such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas. Friedson argues that diplomatic deals cannot be judged only by nuclear language, sanctions relief, or maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz. The real test is what happens to people living under coercive regimes and armed groups, from Iran and Lebanon to Yemen and Gaza, and to the families still carrying the trauma of October 7.

From there, the episode turns toward Christian engagement with Israel. Bishop Robert Stearns, founder and president of Eagle’s Wings, introduces the Israel Christian Nexus, an effort to educate pastors and push back against misinformation in churches. His warning is blunt: weakening Christian support for Israel is tied to declining biblical literacy. His answer is not only to fight antisemitism, but to build informed friendship with Jews and Israel.

Ambassador George Deek, Israel’s envoy to the Christian world, broadens that argument. As an Arab Christian from Israel, Deek speaks to audiences often missed in the usual debate. He says social media has weakened old gatekeepers of truth, making direct communication with Christians worldwide more urgent.

The episode also spotlights Herut Davidson, an Israeli Arabic-language content creator using social media to reach Muslim audiences. Her work points to a quieter front in the conflict: storytelling across enemy lines.

The final act shifts to technology, where Chen Shmilo and Shiran Mlamdovsky Somesh warn that artificial intelligence, deepfakes, biased large language models, and algorithmic echo chambers are turning hate into a scalable product. Read the article and watch the full episode to see how Friedson connects theology, diplomacy, Arabic outreach, and code into one urgent question: who gets to shape the truth?