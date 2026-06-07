Faith, Politics, and Wartime Solidarity Meet at Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast

Gabriel Colodro reports from a Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast that almost did not happen—and that is exactly why it mattered. Two weeks before Christian leaders, foreign politicians, and pro-Israel activists filled a Knesset auditorium, Israeli lawmaker Ohad Tal wondered whether war, limited flights, and fresh intelligence briefings would force organizers to delay the annual gathering. Albert Veksler, one of the organizers, insisted it would go forward. By the time Tal took the stage, the room was full.

The 10th Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast became more than another faith-based show of support for Israel. It turned into a statement of physical presence. Delegations from 38 countries reached Jerusalem despite regional uncertainty, flight disruptions, and a growing sense among Israelis that their country is increasingly isolated abroad.

Tal framed Israel’s post-October 7 struggle as “a war for Jerusalem” and warned that any deal with Iran would remain temporary as long as the regime survives. Opposition lawmaker Tatiana Mazarsky described Israel as under pressure not only from Hezbollah, Hamas, Yemen, Iran, and ballistic missiles, but also from international media narratives she said portray Israel as the aggressor.

The event’s most striking moments came when political rivals briefly stepped outside Israel’s usual domestic battles. Knesset member Michael Biton joined Tal in song and prayer. Orit Farkash Hacohen, a fierce critic of the government, said support for Israel and the Jewish people could still override political division. Former US Rep. Michele Bachmann gave the gathering its clearest religious language, saying participants were not there “to be political” but “to be biblical.”

The article also moves beyond the Knesset stage. Joshua Waller, Brad Young, Yossi Dagan, Edda Fogarollo, Martin Helme, Mike Evans, Felice Friedson, and others describe a broader fight over faith, land, antisemitism, public opinion, and media narratives.

Read the full article and watch the video report; Colodro captures the point better than any press release could: For these visitors, support for Israel was not only something to say from abroad. It was something to carry, in person, into Jerusalem.