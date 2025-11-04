Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Families in Limbo: Inside the Psychology of Mass Hostage-Taking
Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of murdered hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. (Courtesy Chen Schimmel)

Families in Limbo: Inside the Psychology of Mass Hostage-Taking

Steven Ganot
11/04/2025

Families of hostages don’t just wait; they live inside a suspended present. In Maayan Hoffman’s report for The Media Line, researchers map that limbo with a new vocabulary for wartime trauma drawn from in-depth interviews with 18 relatives of Israelis abducted to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. Led by Dr. Einat Yehene with Shir Israeli and Prof. Hagai Levine, the peer-reviewed study in Psychological Trauma argues that captivity radiates outward—from the seized to parents, siblings, children, and a wider public—producing what the team calls “dynamic–static ambiguous loss.” Hope surges, then stalls: a hostage’s returned message or a round of negotiations lifts spirits; a death notification, propaganda video, or grim testimony from a released captive hurls them backward.

The interviews, conducted up to 10 months after the attack, trace common patterns: relatives become tireless advocates; everyday roles collapse into a single mission; anxiety, depression, insomnia, and disrupted work are routine. Families build new “chosen kin” networks for endurance, maintain symbolic bonds with the missing, and carry their private grief inside a national crisis. The authors press for a socioecological response: early clinical outreach for self-neglect, multidisciplinary counseling for household strain, community rituals to rebuild cohesion, and national recognition—up to and including a state inquiry—to restore a sense of justice and order.

Hoffman’s piece also captures a striking throughline: the repeated refrain that “we are all hostages,” a recognition that mass abduction warps an entire society’s emotional weather. For policymakers, clinicians, and readers seeking a usable framework—not just another lament—this study offers a roadmap for care that starts with language and ends with concrete steps. Read Hoffman’s full article for the voices behind the data and the recommendations in detail.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories
Mideast Daily News
ambiguous loss
Hagai Levine
Hostage families
Maayan Hoffman
Oct. 7
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods