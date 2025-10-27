Families Still Waiting: The Battle To Bring Gaza’s Dead Home

In this deeply reported piece for The Media Line, Gabriel Colodro follows two families who live in the uneasy pause between war and mourning: the Neutras, whose son Capt. Omer Neutra was killed on Oct. 7, 2023 and taken into Gaza, and the Coopers, whose patriarch, poet and kibbutz founder Amiram Cooper, was abducted and later murdered. Two years on, they press Israeli officials and international mediators to enforce the ceasefire’s promise to return all bodies. Their appeals unfold against President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, a US-brokered truce, and a high-pressure clock: Hamas has returned 15 bodies but still holds 13, including Omer and Cooper. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met the families in Jerusalem, pledging that the US “will not rest until all remains are returned,” while the American president warned Hamas to comply or face action from countries backing the peace framework.

The families’ case is procedural and moral: body return is not a favor but a duty—one measured in closure, not headlines. They describe a politics that too often treated the hostage issue as a wedge, even as public opinion shifted over time to more than 80% prioritizing returns over a maximalist military goal. Egyptian and Red Cross teams now have increasing access, yet progress remains fragile. For the Neutras and Coopers, the standard is simple: no one left behind, in life or in death. Colodro’s full story traces the policy levers, the legal obligations, and the human toll—and why any lasting peace must include the dead who have not yet come home. Read Gabriel Colodro’s article for the granular details, the diplomatic maneuvering, and what the next 24 hours could mean for 13 families.