The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Family of Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Visits Washington, Call For Full Investigation
Portraits of killed Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh are seen at an art exhibit honoring her in Jenin in the West Bank, on May 19, 2022. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Shireen Abu Akleh
investigation

Family of Killed Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Visits Washington, Call For Full Investigation

The Media Line Staff
07/28/2022

The family of killed Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh called for the United States to “end Israeli impunity and to conduct a full investigation into her death. The call to hold Israel accountable for the “killings of American citizens by Israeli soldiers” comes two days after family members met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, DC, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday. The Al Jazeera journalist was shot and killed while she was reporting on an Israel Defense Forces arrest raid in Jenin in the West Bank on May 11. The family will hold a news conference at Capitol Hill later on Thursday, expected to be flanked by some members of Congress. The US State Department announced earlier this month that its examination of the bullet that killed Abu Akleh to determine who fired the deadly shot was inconclusive, but that investigations by both the Israel Defense Forces and The Palestinian Authority show that “gunfire from IDF positions was likely responsible for the death of Shireen Abu Akleh.” The State Department also said that it found no reason to believe the killing was intentional, as the family alleges.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.