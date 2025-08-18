Fatah Spokesman: Hamas Must Step Aside for Gaza’s Future

In an exclusive interview for The Media Line, reporter Ahmed Abd al-Salam brings readers inside the battle for Gaza’s political future. Fatah spokesperson Munther Al-Hayek, speaking from Gaza City, laid out his movement’s vision for the “day after” the war: Hamas must step aside, and the Palestinian Authority under Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa should take control with international backing.

Al-Hayek insisted that “the day following the war must be distinctly Palestinian,” stressing that only the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, is the legitimate governing body. He argued that reconstruction funds and humanitarian aid would flow only through the Authority, which represents Palestinians in the territories occupied in 1967. The plan, he said, envisions eventual elections—legislative, presidential, and for the National Council—allowing Palestinians to choose their leadership.

The spokesman acknowledged the “complex security circumstances” created by Israel’s military campaign, but he was unequivocal that Palestinians would not abandon Gaza. “We will remain in Gaza until Judgment Day,” he told The Media Line, rejecting any scenario of permanent displacement. He criticized the United States for inaction, saying President Donald Trump has yet to act to stop the war, and urged Washington to back the two-state solution.

Al-Hayek also called for a ceasefire that would include the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel. His message was blunt: Hamas must relinquish power to make way for a unified Palestinian front capable of rebuilding Gaza and pursuing statehood.

