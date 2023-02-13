‘Fauda’ Co-Creator Avi Issacharoff Talks to TML About Season 4 of His Hit Netflix Series

At a time when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is heating up, with violence on the rise in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and around the Israel-Gaza Strip border, the hit Netflix series Fauda seems more relevant than ever. Fauda has been a critical and commercial success, receiving widespread praise for its tight writing, strong acting, and authentic representation of the conflict in the region. The series has been credited with raising awareness about the complex political, cultural, and social dynamics of the region, and has sparked a global conversation about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Avi Issacharoff, co-creator of Fauda, is a veteran journalist and now provides expert Middle East news analysis for several outlets. Issacharoff’s background serving in an undercover unit of the Israeli army gives him a unique and informed perspective that informs his work on-screen and off.

With the recent release of Fauda‘s fourth season, The Media Line’s Felice Friedson interviewed Issacharoff about his career in the military, journalism, and television drama, and Fauda‘s surprise success as an unlikely unifier of Arabs and Jews.